Maharashtra: After Bombay High Court Criticism, Anandrao Adsul Appointed Chairperson Of SC, ST Commission

Mumbai: After being rapped by the Bombay High Court, the Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti government has decided to make appointments to the Maharashtra State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Former MP Anandrao Adsul, who has repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction over not being appointed as a state governor despite promises from BJP leaders, has been appointed as the chairperson of the commission.

Interestingly, this is probably the first time the position has been given to someone with a political background. According to officials from Mantralay, since the commission was established in 2005, the chairman's post has been held by retired judicial officers or bureaucrats. Adsul has been a bitter critic of former Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband, MLA Ravi Rana. His appointment is seen as an effort to appease him.

However, due to legal provisions established for judicial officers and retired bureaucrats, he will be able to hold the position for only about a year and a half.

Other appointee includes Dharmpal Meshram, who is from BJP and a couple of non-official members.

The role of the commission is to study the current social, economic, educational and political conditions of the STs and SCs and provide suggestions to the state government for their improvement. Additionally, the commission can also investigate grievances raised by members of the communities.

A petition had been filed in the Bombay High Court after the state government failed to appoint members to the commission since December 3, 2020. The petitioner argued that due to these non-appointments, complaints raised by SC and ST communities are not being addressed.

The court orally remarked, “The commission discharges important functions concerning members of SCs and STs. However, on account of the vacancy of chairman and members, the functions of the commission are standing still.

It further remarked, “Around 877 complaints are pending, but on account of vacancy, the grievances of complainants are not being addressed.”

The court directed the state to file an affidavit explaining the reasons for the vacancies of chairman and members of the commission. Further, it asked the state to provide the steps taken by it to appoint members to the commission.