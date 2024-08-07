Government Appoints C S Setty As SBI Chairman For 3 Years

The government on Tuesday appointed C. S. Setty as Chairman of the country's biggest public sector lender, the State Bank of India (SBI), for a period of three years.

Setty, who is currently the senior MD of the bank, will replace incumbent chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara on August 28.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet ACC has approved the proposal of the Department of Financial Services for the appointment of Challa Sreenivasulu Setty as chairman of SBI for a period of three years with effect from the date of assumption of charge, a government order said.

Khara will be superannuating on August 28, when he turns 63, the upper age limit for the position of SBI chairman.

Besides, the government has also appointed Rana Ashutosh Kumar Singh to take over as managing director (MD) at SBI.

#SBI Leadership Changes



Challa Sreenivasulu Setty has been appointed as the new Chairman of the State Bank of India (SBI) for a period of three years, effective from August 28, 2024. Rana Ashutosh Kumar Singh has also been appointed as a Managing Director at SBI. The… — Markets Today (@marketsday) August 7, 2024

SBI, the country's largest lender, has a chairman assisted by four MDs Singh, currently DMD, will serve as MD on June 30, 2027, the age of superannuation, another order said.

State Bank of India @TheOfficialSBI gets a new Chairman. CS Setty. From August 28. For three years.

Congratulations pic.twitter.com/zFUbqcn0Yu — Tamal Bandyopadhyay (@TamalBandyo) August 6, 2024

Setty, who also headed various task forces and committees formed by the Government of India, had earlier looked after the retail and digital banking portfolio of the bank.

Read Also RBI Starts Deliberations On Monetary Policy Amid Expectations Of Status Quo On Interest Rate

A Bachelor of Science in Agriculture and also a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers, he started his career with SBI in 1988 as a probationary officer.

He has rich experience in corporate credit, retail, digital, and international banking, as well as banking in developed markets.