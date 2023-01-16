Maharashtra: Administrators of local self-governing bodies appointed in Palghar |

Palghar: An administrator has been appointed on Dahanu and Jawhar Nagarparishad as well on Wada Nagar Panchayat as the tenure of the existing council has ended. The administrator will run the day-to-day work of all these three local self-governing local bodies till the elections are held here.

The state election commission could not conduct the elections of the local self-governing bodies whose tenure was ending in December and January. This has resulted in the appointment of the administrator on January 10.

CO's appointed at the three places will continue development works

Jawhar Nagarparishad council tenure ended on December 22. Chief Officer (CO) Manisha Kamble has been appointed as the administrator there. The tenure of Dahanu Nagarparishad ended on January 10 and CO Vaibhav Aware has been appointed as the administrator here. Similarly, Wada Nagar Panchayat's tenure ended on January 3 and Tahasildar Dr Uddhav Kadam has been appointed as the administrator here.

All the administrators are advised to carry out development work as sanctioned accordingly to the previous budget. The new development work will continue till the election code of conduct is announced for the local self-government elections.