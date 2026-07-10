Maharashtra ACB Registers 392 Corruption Trap Cases In First Half Of 2026; Revenue Officials Top List

Maharashtra ACB registered 392 corruption trap cases across the state between January and June 2026 | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 9, 2026: Statistics provided by the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) have revealed that from January to June this year, 392 entrapment-related corruption cases were registered in the state, out of which most trap cases were related to officials of the Revenue and Land Records Department, followed by the Police, Panchayat Samiti and Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MSEDCL).

The statistics also revealed an increase in entrapment cases registered this year compared to the cases registered during the same period last year.

Break-Up Of Trap Cases

The ACB's statistics revealed that in the 392 trap cases, 566 persons, including 93 private individuals, were booked. Further analysis of the statistics revealed that most officials involved in trap cases were Class III government officials (278), followed by Class II officials (74), Class I officials (42) and Class IV officials (20).

As per the statistics, most corruption-related trap cases this year were registered against officials of the Revenue and Land Records Department (99), followed by the Police (57), Panchayat Samiti (45), MSEDCL (23), Education Department (22), Public Health Department (16), Municipal Corporations (16) and the Forest Department (14).

Bribe Amounts And Regional Data

The statistics revealed that in the 392 trap cases, the total amount of bribe money involved was Rs 2.07 crore. The highest amount of bribe money sought was related to officials of the Police (Rs 50.10 lakh), followed by the Revenue and Land Records Department (Rs 32.61 lakh), Sales Tax Department (Rs 20.74 lakh), Public Works Department (Rs 19.22 lakh) and Panchayat Samiti (Rs 10.70 lakh).

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The statistics also revealed that the maximum number of trap cases were registered in the Nashik range (84), followed by Pune (77), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (56), Thane (55), Nagpur (37), Amravati (35), Nanded (30) and Mumbai (18).

This year, the ACB has registered only one disproportionate assets case, in which a CIDCO official has been booked. The total amount involved in the case is Rs 1.94 crore.

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