Maharashtra: ACB data reveal 163 government officials involved in corruption cases yet to be suspended

Statistics from the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) reveal that police is among the top five government departments in the state where officials allegedly involved in corruption charges are not put under suspension. Other top four departments are Rural Development, Education, Urban Development and Revenue. The statistics also revealed that at least 24 government officials who have been allegedly involved in the corruption cases have still not been terminated from the service.

According to the statistics, as of May 02, there were 163 government officials from 18 different government departments who are yet to be placed under suspension by their respective departments. Out of these 163 officials, 18 are Class I, 17 are Class II and 77 Class III officials, the statistics revealed.

Further analysis of the statistics revealed, 49 officials from Education & Sports is topping the list, followed by 35 officials from the Rural Development, 20 from the Urban Development, 17 officials from the Revenue/Registration/Land Records and 15 from police are among the top ranked departments for not having suspended officials allegedly involved in corruption charges.

Most cases in which officials were not placed under suspension were reported from Nagpur (48), followed by Mumbai (25), Nanded (25), Aurangabad (20) and Thane (18). Some of the cases in which officials have not been placed under suspension were as old as 2015.

According to the ACB, from January 01 till May 01, this year, 236 entrapment cases and three cases of disproportionate assets were registered. The statistics also revealed that 54 trap cases were registered involving officials from revenue/land records and registration department, followed by 46 cases of police department.

"Once we trap an official involved in a corruption case, we share details about the official who has been trapped by the ACB, details of the case, FIR details and what amount of money has been found from the official, with the department concerned and it is then up to the department to take necessary action thereon," said an official from ACB, on the condition of anonymity.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 06:33 PM IST