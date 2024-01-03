 Maharashtra: Aaditya Thackeray's Open Letter Exposes Alleged Corruption In Shinde-Fadnavis Government
The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader accused the MLAs of the Shinde group of violating laws, asserting that no action has been taken against them; instead, they have been rewarded.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Wednesday, January 03, 2024, 09:40 PM IST
Aaditya Thackeray | PTI

Aaditya Thackeray has penned an open letter to the citizens of Maharashtra, vehemently targeting the Shinde-Fadnavis government. Aditya labelled the current Shinde-Fadnavis government as a builder-contractor administration and highlighted the alleged exodus of businesses totaling Rs 2 lakh crore from Maharashtra. He accused the MLAs of the Shinde group of violating laws, asserting that no action has been taken against them; instead, they have been rewarded.

In the letter, Aaditya expressed concern that the very foundation of democracy and the constitution is under attack, urging the citizens of Maharashtra to work towards restoring a fully functional democracy in the state. He accused a group of turncoats from his party of transforming the once peaceful and progressive state into an illegal regime controlled by a select group of builders and contractors.

"Our cities are in ruins, plagued by corrupt administrations led by a handful of chosen officers. Scams involving roads, development plans, gardens, and even corruption in street furniture and sanitary pads are just the tip of the iceberg," said Aditya.

Highlighting the record-high rural distress and farmer suicides, Aditya deplored the lack of basic compensation for farmers facing constant climate disasters.

Aditya alleged that as cities are being plundered and rural areas receive no assistance, criminals are on the loose. He specifically called out Shinde's MLA, stating that the son of an MLA was captured on CCTV abducting a builder, and another MLA was seen brandishing a gun during a Ganesh procession, firing into the air. Aditya criticized the lack of legal action against them, with one MLA even being appointed Chairman of the Siddhivinayak trust. He questioned whether this aligns with the principles of Hindutva.

"To divert attention from these core issues, this regime has kept us engaged in a record number of communal riots, caste wars, civil unrest, and TV debates. We are occupied with festivals and events to ignore inflation, corruption, unemployment, and other critical issues," alleged Aditya.

He appealed to the citizens, asking if they are comfortable raising their children or living in a state governed by treacherous turncoats who sold themselves for greed and are willing to sell the future of the people.

