 Maharashtra: 96 Bus Depots Shut Down As MSRTC Strike Intensifies; Marathwada & Khandesh Worst Hit
Despite the widespread disruptions, the electric Shivneri bus service on the Mumbai-Pune route remains unaffected, as these buses operate on a wet lease and are not impacted by the strike.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 03:12 PM IST
MSRTC strike affected bus services in Maharashtra | X

By Wednesday noon, the ongoing strike by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) workers had spread to more than 33 additional bus depots, causing significant disruptions across the state. Out of the 251 MSRTC bus depots in Maharashtra, 96 are now completely shut down, 82 are partially operational, and only 73 depots continue to function fully.

Strike Hits Marathwada & Khandesh Regions

The strike has hit the Marathwada and Khandesh regions particularly hard, with 26 depots in Marathwada and 32 in Khandesh fully closed. A leader of the striking workers' union indicated that they are in discussions with workers at other depots and predicted that operations would cease at several more locations by evening.

