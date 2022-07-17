Maharashtra: 9-year-old tribal girl dies in Palghar Ashramshala

Photo: Representative Image

A 9-year-old girl tribal, studying in Std IV of an Ashramshala in Palghar, died on July 9 after catching a fever, said Ashima Mittal, Project Officer, Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP), Dahanu.

On 8 July, the girl had complained of high fever and severe headache after which the doctors gave her Paracetamol tablets and other medicines related to monsoon ailments, however, on July 9, she became unconscious in the Ashramshala and was first taken to Gholwad PHC, where looking at her condition, the doctors suggested to shift to another hospital, but she was declared dead before admission en route Cottage Hospital, said Mittal.

"The forensic report will be received from J J Hospital within a month which will ascertain the exact cause of the girl's death," said Mittal.

"The cause of her death is not known, but we are also shocked as to how in just one day, the situation aggravated leading to her death. The forensic analysis report will give us an exact cause," Mittal added.

