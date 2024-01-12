Maharashtra: 8,000 New Buses To Join MSRTC Fleet

MSRTC buses |

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is aiming to add 8000 new buses to its fleet, by December 2025. With the current fleet standing at around 14,000 buses, the move seeks to meet the growing travel demands of the public in Maharashtra and improve overall connectivity.

In tandem with this expansion, the MSRTC administration issues a stern warning to its 34,000 bus drivers, emphasising the dangers of mobile phone usage while driving. Despite a 25% reduction in crashes and fatalities compared to pre-Covid times, authorities stress the need for continued vigilance, highlighting the potential consequences of even a momentary distraction.

An official underscores the critical role of drivers in preventing collisions, particularly on highways and in ghat sections. The responsibility falls on the larger vehicle, and MSRTC drivers are urged to prioritise safety, especially during night journeys. Emphasis is placed on ensuring proper rest, mental well-being, and alertness before embarking on long-distance routes.

“As MSRTC takes significant strides in expanding its fleet, the call for heightened safety measures underscores the commitment to providing secure and reliable transportation services for the millions of daily passengers in Maharashtra,” said the official.