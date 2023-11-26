Maharashtra: 79 ‘One Station One Product’ Outlets Across 74 Railway Stations In State

Representative image

Mumbai: The Ministry of Railways has launched 79 ‘one station one product’ (OSOP) outlets across 74 railway stations in Maharashtra. This initiative, in alignment with the ‘vocal for local’ vision of the Government of India, aims to provide a platform for diverse locally popular products and generate additional income opportunities for marginalised communities.

Designed for uniformity by the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad, these OSOP stalls showcase a variety of products specific to each region. From handmade Kolhapuri Chappals in Kolhapur to the world-famous wood carving and leather products at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai, these outlets offer a glimpse into the rich cultural tapestry of Maharashtra.

Revenue to benefit registered OSOP beneficiaries

“The revenue generated by these outlets has reached an impressive Rs2.46 crore, benefiting registered OSOP beneficiaries. The products available range from textiles and handlooms at Parel to bamboo products in Nagpur, reflecting the diversity and vibrancy of the local communities,” said an official of CR.

“From traditional Paithani sarees at Nashik Road to soft toys at Vasai Road and Nallasopara, each OSOP outlet tells a unique story of craftsmanship and cultural heritage,” he said.

The scheme, initiated on March 25, 2022, has not only provided a boost to local businesses but has also created a thriving market for locally produced items.

“Passengers and visitors at railway stations can now explore and purchase items such as Banana, Grapes, papad, pickles at Ahmadnagar, Sambarvadi at Badnera, homemade agarbatti, Dhoop, soap, and phenyl at Chinchwad, among many others,” said the official.