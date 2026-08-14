Maharashtra: '76 Per Cent Of 36,211 Closed Companies Were Defunct' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis, Defends State’s Industrial Record

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said most of the 36,211 companies reported as closed in Maharashtra were defunct and had never commenced operations | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 15, 2026: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday defended Maharashtra’s industrial performance amid criticism over the closure of 36,211 private companies in the state over the past five years, saying 76 per cent of the firms were defunct and had never actually commenced operations.

The issue came into focus after Union Minister Harsh Malhotra informed the Lok Sabha that 36,211 private companies in Maharashtra had been liquidated, dissolved or struck off during the last five years. The figures were cited by Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Rajabhau Waje, who raised concerns over the state’s industrial environment.

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar subsequently criticised the government, questioning whether the closure of such a large number of companies had resulted in job losses and whether affected workers had received adequate compensation.

Fadnavis Defends Company Data

Responding to Pawar, Fadnavis said the figures should be viewed in their proper context. He said information available with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs showed that 76 per cent of the companies classified as closed were “defunct”, meaning they had not become operational. Around 12 per cent of closures were linked to amalgamation, while about two per cent had been dissolved, he said.

Fadnavis said India currently has more than 31 lakh registered companies, of which around 21.17 lakh are active. The number of active companies has increased from 6,78,768 in 2015-16 to 21,17,747 currently, representing more than a three-fold rise over the past decade.

Maharashtra Leads In Active Firms

Maharashtra, he said, continues to lead the country in the number of active companies, with 3,96,211 firms as of June 3, 2026. Delhi follows with 2,72,342 active companies and Uttar Pradesh with 1,85,982.

He added that around one lakh new companies are registered in India every year, with Maharashtra again topping the list. The state registered 41,525 new companies in 2025-26, ahead of Uttar Pradesh with 27,494 and Delhi with 20,272.

Chakan Infrastructure Issues Raised

Meanwhile, the condition of the Chakan industrial area in Pune has emerged as another concern. Around 20 companies, employing more than 2,000 workers, are reportedly considering shifting to Khandala due to traffic congestion, poor roads, power and water issues, and other infrastructure problems.

Fadnavis acknowledged the problems and said Industries Minister Uday Samant had been asked to address them. A meeting involving the district administration, PWD, PMRDA, NHAI, Zilla Parishad and other agencies was held on August 12, following which short- and long-term measures were finalised.

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, who is Pune’s guardian minister, also said the Chakan issues would be addressed on priority. She said a meeting with industrialists and officials would soon be held to find solutions.

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Fadnavis maintained that Maharashtra remains an industry-friendly state and continues to lead in attracting investment, particularly foreign investment.

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