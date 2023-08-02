 Maharashtra: 7,176 Files Cleared After Devendra Fadnavis Became Deputy Chief Minister, Reveals RTI Reply
Maharashtra: 7,176 Files Cleared After Devendra Fadnavis Became Deputy Chief Minister, Reveals RTI Reply

Deputy CM Office Cleared Over 7,000 Files Since Fadnavis took over.

Ashutosh M ShuklaUpdated: Wednesday, August 02, 2023, 11:47 PM IST
DCM Devendra Fadnavis | PTI

The deputy chief minister's office stated in RTI reply that after Devendra Fadnavis took office as deputy chief minister, 7,176 files were cleared. The office also stated that in the same period, 74,730 inwards of ordinary citizens and 32,508 inwards from VIPs were cleared. The reply was given to applicant Anil Galgali. "I wanted to know if, like me, other papers were also seen. Similar information is asked from the chief minister's office but I am yet to get a reply," claimed Galgali.

