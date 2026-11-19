Maharashtra: 6 More Talukas Declared Drought-Affected, Total Rises To 310 | AI

Mumbai: Amid the ongoing drought crisis in Maharashtra, the state government has added six more talukas to the list of drought-affected areas, taking the total number to 310.

The newly included talukas are Vikramgad, Wada, Dindori, Chiplun, Hatkanangale and Gadhinglaj. These areas are expected to receive relief measures and assistance under the government's drought mitigation programme.

The decision was announced by Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who also heads the state government's drought mitigation sub-committee.

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Maharashtra Adds Six Talukas To Drought-Affected List

According to reports, the inclusion of the six talukas followed an assessment of drought conditions in the respective areas.

Bawankule said the government had directed officials to conduct surveys and verify recommendations concerning another 13 talukas before deciding whether to extend drought relief measures to them.

The minister also said banks and microfinance institutions had been instructed not to pressure drought-affected farmers to repay loans during the crisis. Moreover, the government aims to provide relief to farmers and rural communities facing water shortages and agricultural difficulties.

While speaking to the reporters, Bawankule asserted that the Maharashtra government has sanctioned Rs 488 crore to complete pending rural drinking water supply schemes.

Government Orders Restoration Of Disconnected Water Supply Schemes

Bawankule also announced measures to restore electricity connections to rural drinking water schemes that had been disconnected over unpaid electricity bills.

“The government has also directed authorities to restore connections to schemes disconnected over unpaid electricity bills by collecting current dues without insisting on immediate payment of previous arrears,” he said.

The decision is expected to help revive water supply schemes affected by electricity-related disruptions.

Maharashtra Plans Water Conservation Drive Across 15,000 Villages

According to a report by The New Indian Express, the Maharashtra government has announced a water conservation initiative covering 15,000 villages over the next three years.

The initiative aims to improve groundwater levels, strengthen local water storage capacity and reduce the impact of recurring water shortages.

Bawankule said the government would adopt a “maximum water conservation at minimum cost” approach. The move is expected to focus on restoring existing water infrastructure rather than relying solely on the construction of new facilities.

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