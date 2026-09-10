Maharashtra: 56-Year-Old Zilla Parishad School Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Sexually Harassing Class 3 & 4 Girls In Washim | Representational Image

Washim: A 56-year-old class teacher was arrested on Thursday for allegedly sexually harassing several Class 3 and 4 girls at a Zilla Parishad school in Maharashtra's Washim district.

According to initial information, the alleged incidents have been continuing for several months. The matter came to light after the students learnt about "good touch and bad touch" and informed a female teacher about the alleged behaviour.

Washim, Maharashtra: A 56-year-old teacher was arrested after allegedly molesting several Class 3 and 4 girl students at a Zilla Parishad school. The alleged incidents reportedly began when the students were in Class 3 and continued for months. The matter came to light after the… pic.twitter.com/zuSlGzC6oz — IANS (@ians_india) September 10, 2026

The suspect has been identified as Dilip Borkar. According to a report by Esakal, Borkar allegedly sexually harassed around 14 girls over the past six to eight months. The report also alleged that he showed them pornographic videos on YouTube while making them sit on his lap.

Borkar allegedly threatened the girls against revealing the incidents and told them that they would not be allowed to attend school if they informed their families or other teachers.

Students approach female teacher

Kata Zilla Parishad School has four teachers, two women and two men, and has classes from 1 to 4.

On Sep 8, after classes ended in the afternoon, a female teacher was leaving for home when a few girls approached her and asked her not to leave them alone on the school premises. When she asked why they were crying, the students allegedly told her about the incidents.

After learning about the heinous crime committed by the 56-year-old teacher, the female teacher reportedly contacted the girls' parents and accompanied them to file a police complaint against Borkar.

Case registered under POCSO Act

A case has been registered against Borkar under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police have recorded statements of the girls and other students and launched an investigation.

Police Station In-Charge Shridevi Patil said, "We have arrested the suspect. This is a very sensitive matter. We suspect that similar incidents may have happened with several other girls, so we appeal to the parents of any girl who may have faced such behaviour to come forward and inform us."

Washim, Maharashtra: Police Station In-Charge Shridevi Patil says, "This is a Zilla Parishad school where a teacher was allegedly sexually harassing girls. Following the complaint, a case was registered at the police station under the relevant sections of the BNS and POCSO Act,… pic.twitter.com/ch8eSfYVY2 — IANS (@ians_india) September 10, 2026

Patil said police had so far questioned around eight to 10 girls in connection with the case. Further investigation is underway.