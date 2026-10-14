Maharashtra: 5 Women Under ATS Scanner Over Suspected Link With Hizbul Mujahideen After Joining International Religious WhatsApp Group

The Maharashtra ATS has searched locations across five districts and seized digital devices while investigating a WhatsApp network over suspected militant links | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 13, 2026: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is investigating an international WhatsApp group over suspected links to Pakistan-based militant organisation Hizbul Mujahideen, which was joined by five young Indian women from different parts of the state. Investigators are examining the group’s membership, cross-border communications and possible contacts to establish whether the platform was being used for activities beyond its reported religious discussions and verify suspected connections flagged during the probe.

Searches Conducted Across Five Locations

The agency conducted searches at five locations across the state, including Mumbai, Pune, Ratnagiri, Solapur and Thane districts. The five primary suspects identified by the state agency during this investigation are all women between 25 and 30 years of age, who are associated with the targeted virtual network and are actively involved in learning or teaching Arabic.

According to official sources, investigators have found that the individuals under scrutiny were interconnected across multiple WhatsApp groups. During questioning, the women reportedly told investigators that they were part of the groups solely for Islamic religious content, including verses and teachings of the Quran, that were shared on the platforms.

Teacher Questioned In Ratnagiri

On Monday, the ATS searched the residence of an Arabic teacher in Rajapur in Ratnagiri district. The teacher, her husband and daughter were questioned for several hours, and their mobile phones were seized for forensic examination. The three were released after questioning, sources said.

Searches were also conducted at other locations, where the statements of women under scrutiny were recorded and digital devices were seized for examination. Investigators are analysing the material to establish the nature of the communications, the participants’ roles in the groups and the extent of their wider network of contacts.

International Membership Under Scrutiny

A key line of investigation concerns the groups’ international membership, with participants reportedly based in several countries, including Pakistan and Gulf nations. According to sources, an analysis of phone numbers associated with the groups has indicated possible matches with numbers flagged in earlier counter-terrorism investigations as being linked to suspected Pakistani intelligence operatives and individuals associated with Hizbul Mujahideen modules.

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ATS Examines Digital Evidence

The ATS is continuing to examine the seized devices, group communications and possible contacts as part of the investigation. No conclusions about the involvement of the women under scrutiny or the suspected links can be drawn solely from their participation in religious WhatsApp groups or their involvement in learning or teaching Arabic. The probe is focused on establishing the nature of the group’s activities, the pattern of communication among its members and the extent of their wider network of contacts, an official said.

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