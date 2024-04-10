Maharashtra: 5 Members Of Same Family Die After Jumping Into Abandoned Well To Save Cat In Ahmednagar | ANI

Ahmednagar: In one of the most distressing and tragic unfolding of events that sent shock waves across Ahmednagar of the state of Maharashtra, 6 members of the same family jumped into an abandoned well one after the another, in a bid to save a cat that was trapped inside. Five of them unfortunately lost their lives, while one of them is recuperating in a hospital. The incident was reported on April 9th, Tuesday at Wakadi area of Nevasa Taluka.

#WATCH | Five people died in a bid to save a cat who fell into an abandoned well (used as a biogas pit) in Wadki village of Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, late at night.



According to Dhananjay Jadhav, Senior Police Officer of Nevasa Police station, Ahmednagar, "A rescue team… pic.twitter.com/fb4tNY7yzD — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2024

As per an ANI report, Dhananjay Jadhav, Senior Police Officer of Nevasa Police station, Ahmednagar said, "A rescue team recovered the dead bodies of five of the six people who jumped one after another into an abandoned well-having animal waste stored while trying to rescue a cat. One person who entered the well with a rope tied to his waist survived and was later rescued by the police. He is under treatment in the hospital nearby. A probe is underway."

Entire family jumps into well to save cat

Local media reports said that a cat fell into the abandoned well and was trapped inside. A family noticed the tricky state of the cat and couldn't resist from extending help. Soon one after the other all the six members of the family jumped into the well to rescue the the cat first and then each other however the situation became beyond their capacity of control. Soon after passers by heard the noise of one of them complaining of suffocation, police and experts were informed. Soon after that, rescue teams and police sprung into action and reached the spot. One of the members of the family could be rescued and the person was admitted to a hospital, while other 5 members were declared dead.

The rescue teams took over 5 hours to complete the operation. Local media reports said that local residents criticised the rescue teams for taking unduly longer time for the operation to complete. Reports said that deceased have been identified as Manik Govind Kale, Sandeep Manik Kale, Bablu Anil Kale, Anil Bapurao Kale, Babasaheb Gaikwad.