Maharashtra: 40 Hostel Students Fall I'll After Consuming Suspected Poisonous Meal In Nandurbar; Food Samples Taken For Further Investigation

District Collector Mitali Sethi. |

In a recent incident from Nandurbar, Maharashtra, nearly 40 students at a government hostel in Shahada fell ill due to suspected food poisoning. The incident triggered panic among students.

Following the news on Saturday, District Collector Mitali Sethi visited the hospital, while authorities launched an investigation and sent food and medical samples for testing. The students' condition is reported to be stable, with a few shifted to a private hospital for better treatment.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters regarding the incident, District Collector Sethi said, “In Shahada, where our social welfare hostel is currently located, 40 children have been diagnosed with a mix of food poisoning and gastritis. Twenty-five of them are hospitalised. Twenty are at the Rural Hospital in Shahada, and five children had some oxygen and blood pressure issues, so they have been admitted to the ICO.”

#WATCH | Nandurbar, Maharashtra: Nandurbar District Magistrate Mithali Sethi says, "In Shahada, where our social welfare hostel is currently located, 40 children have been diagnosed with a mix of food poisoning and gastritis. 25 of them are hospitalized. 20 are at the Rural… https://t.co/yx7jCJLL6f pic.twitter.com/8njm4ZFaSA — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2026

Hospital response

In the visuals, students are seen hospitalised while District Collector Mitali Sethi is also there, asking the children how they are now. The visuals also show parents who have been shocked by the incident.

Nandurbar, Maharashtra: Around 40 students at a government hostel in Shahada fell ill due to suspected food poisoning. District Collector Mitali Sethi visited the hospital, while authorities launched an investigation and sent food and medical samples for testing. The students'… pic.twitter.com/st9GXc6xRw — IANS (@ians_india) July 12, 2026

Further assuring that 25 students are now stable and out of danger, "I'm taking regular updates from the doctor. Most of the children at the Rural Hospital here have also stabilised. They've been kept there for 24 hours and will be discharged,” she added.

Moreover, the officials have taken the food samples, and some vomit samples have also been collected for testing.

Investigation underway

“Based on that lab result, we can determine accountability. We're also working on fixing accountability for the HM, the Social Welfare Officer, and the Warden. The police team is also present here, and the police team also has to address the issues of the parents, and we're coordinating with the police station for that as well. And in the next two months, we'll go to the hostel and address the issues thoroughly,” Sethi said.

The investigation is underway, and details on the matter are awaited.