Maharashtra: 36-Year-Old Welding Shop Owner Dies After Iron Drum Explodes While Cutting It With Machine In Gondia. | X (Screengrab)

A shocking incident has come to light from Maharashtra's Gondia city, where a 36-year-old welding workshop owner died after an iron drum exploded while he was cutting it with a machine.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Wednesday, November 25. The deceased has been identified as Yogesh Rahangdale, a resident of Shivnagar in Chhota Gondia.

Residual Gas Suspected

The report further stated that Yogesh was cutting an iron drum with a cutting machine at his shop when a spark from the cutter apparently came into contact with the residual gas inside the drum, triggering a massive explosion.

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CCTV Footage Captures Explosion

A video of the incident has surfaced. The visuals show the worker carefully cutting the iron drum before a massive explosion occurs within seconds, throwing him off balance.

The intensity of the blast left Yogesh critically injured. He was immediately rushed to United Hospital for treatment, where doctors declared him dead after examination. His body was subsequently sent to KTS District General Hospital for a post-mortem examination, Jai Maharashtra News reported.

Incident Raises Safety Concerns

The incident has raised serious concerns over safety precautions and the risks faced by welding workers while handling potentially hazardous containers.

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