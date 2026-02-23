 Maharashtra: 23 Held, Prohibitory Orders Imposed As 2 Groups Clashed Over Installation Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue In Buldhana District
In Buldhana's Chikhla Kakad village, two groups clashed over installing a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue, escalating from an argument to violence. Police arrested 23 people and imposed prohibitory orders banning assembly under section 163 of BNSS. Authorities urged residents to avoid rumours and fake news circulating on social media.

PTIUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 02:24 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: 23 Held, Prohibitory Orders Imposed As 2 Groups Clashed Over Installation Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue In Buldhana District | Representative Image

Buldhana: Police have arrested 23 people and imposed prohibitory orders banning assembly in a village in Maharashtra's Buldhana district after two groups clashed over the installation of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, police said on Monday.

Buldhana Superintendent of Police Nilesh Tambe said that supporters of two local leaders attacked each other in Chikhla Kakad village of Lonar taluka on February 20 over the installation of a statue of the Maratha king on the Gram Panchayat grounds.

Police have appealed to people to avoid rumours and fake news circulating on social media.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

