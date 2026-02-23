Maharashtra: 23 Held, Prohibitory Orders Imposed As 2 Groups Clashed Over Installation Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue In Buldhana District | Representative Image

Buldhana: Police have arrested 23 people and imposed prohibitory orders banning assembly in a village in Maharashtra's Buldhana district after two groups clashed over the installation of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, police said on Monday.

Buldhana Superintendent of Police Nilesh Tambe said that supporters of two local leaders attacked each other in Chikhla Kakad village of Lonar taluka on February 20 over the installation of a statue of the Maratha king on the Gram Panchayat grounds.

According to sources, an argument over who would install the statue escalated into violence, and there was a fresh flare-up on Sunday.

Tambe, in a video statement, said police have arrested 23 people in connection with the violence and on Sunday evening invoked section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), banning assembly.

Police have appealed to people to avoid rumours and fake news circulating on social media.

