India achieves over 150 crore COVID19 vaccinations, says Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya
Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 07:18 PM IST

Maharashtra: 21 staff members of Dilip Walse-Patil, 22 of Chhagan Bhujbal test COVID-19 positive

FPJ Political Bureau
Maharashtra: 21 staff members of Dilip Walse-Patil, 22 of Chhagan Bhujbal test COVID-19 positive | PTI

As many as 21 staff members of Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. They included Walse-Patil’s private secretary and officer on special duty.

Besides, 22 staff members from the Food and Civil Supply Minister Chhagan Bhujbal’s office were also infected by the virus.

Already 13 ministers and 70 legislators have tested positive and are undergoing treatment.

In Mantralaya, in the wake of detection of COVID-19 cases, several departments have prohibited the entry of visitors beyond a certain limit as a precaution.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 07:18 PM IST
