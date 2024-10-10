Maharashtra: 2 Girls Beat ST Bus Conductor With Slippers Over Alleged Molestation In Ratnagiri; VIDEO Viral

2 Girls Beat ST Bus Conductor With Slippers Over Alleged Molestation In Ratnagiri | X

Ratnagiri: A shocking video has surfaced on the internet showing two girl students beating a bus conductor for misbehaving with them in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. The girls were seen thrashing the bus conductor with slippers turn by turn in the middle of the road. It is being claimed on social media that the bus conductor molested the girls in the moving bus, after which they stopped the bus and thrashed him in front of a crowd.

It is being claimed that the incident occurred in the Kolathure-Dapoli-Ratnagiri ST bus where a junior college girl student from Panchanadi was traveling in the bus. The bus conductor allegedly misbehaved with the girl on the bus to which the brave girl reacted strongly and stopped the bus, got the bus conductor down and beat him with slippers. It is being claimed on social media that the viral video is from Ratnagiri in Maharashtra. FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the video.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The exact time and date of the incident is not known yet and there are no reports of any police action in connection with the matter. The other passengers present in the bus recorded the video of the girls beating the bus conductor with slippers and made the video viral on social media.

A social media user shared the video on social media and said, "A junior college student from Panchanadi, Maharashtra was molested by a Muslim conductor in a Kolathure-Dapoli-Ratnagiri ST bus. The girl slapped the conductor hard with her slippers @msrtcofficial is demanding strict action against this conductor with a perverted mentality."