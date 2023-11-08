Maharashtra: ₹1,700 Crore Crop Insurance Disbursement Commences For 35 Lakh Farmers

Dhananjay Munde | File Image

Disbursal of Rs 1,700 crore towards crop insurance to over 35 lakh farmers across the state began on Wednesday. Agriculture minister Dhananjay Munde initiated the online transfer of funds on the sidelights of the state cabinet meeting.

This is the first installment of the insurance amount and after the hearing on claims the farmers would get more funds, the minister said.

More than 1.71 lakh farmers had participated in the Rs 1 crop insurance scheme for the kharif season this year. The crop insurance companies were asked to grant 25 percent of the insurance claims to the farmers as interim payments till the hearing on claims is complete. The companies have agreed to pay Rs 1700 crore till now and as the claim appeals are heard the number of beneficiaries and funds disbursed would increase, Munde said.

