Maharashtra: 170 Students From Sangli Orphanage School Hospitalised; Food Poisoning Suspected

Maharashtra: Around 170 students at an orphanage school in Sangli were hospitalised on Monday following a suspected case of food poisoning. The students, aged 5 to 15, complained of nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea shortly after consuming dinner served by the school staff.

Prompt action was taken, and the affected students were swiftly transported to the rural first aid centre at Madgyal. However, the situation worsened for some, leading to their admission to Sangli and Miraj government hospitals. Over 50 children were admitted to these hospitals as their symptoms aggravated.

Health Update On Students

At present, the condition of all the children is reported as stable. The Samata Ashram School in Umdi, where the incident occurred, caters to more than 200 students from various age groups and genders.

Although initial findings point towards food poisoning as the likely cause of the illness, the district administration is taking the matter seriously. The concerned Collector has initiated an inquiry to determine the exact cause of the poisoning. The Social Welfare Department has been instructed to conduct a thorough investigation and provide a detailed report within 24 hours.

Another Incident Of Food Poisoning In Sangli

This incident of mass food poisoning echoes a similar occurrence in Sangli earlier in the year. In January, nearly 40 students at the Wanlesswadi High School were hospitalized due to alleged food poisoning. The authorities are keen to prevent such incidents and ensure the safety of students in the district.

