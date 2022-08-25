e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra: 16 passengers injured as two MSRTC buses collide in Ratnagiri

The incident took place in Dapoli at 7:30 am.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 02:22 PM IST
Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus | Photo: Representative Image

Sixteen passengers were injured when two Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation buses collided on Thursday morning in Ratnagiri district, over 330 kilometres from here, a police official said.

The incident took place in Dapoli at 7:30 am and 16 passengers were discharged after treatment for minor injuries at a state-run hospital there, he said.

This is a developing story.

