Mumbai: Employee stabs boss over resignation demand

Representative Image |

Mumbai: A man was arrested on Wednesday by the Juhu police for stabbing his employer after being told to discontinue his service due to incompetence. The victim survived the stab wounds and a case of attempt to murder has been registered against the accused.

According to the Juhu police station officials, the accused was an employee at the victim's company, in Andheri (east), where there were constant complaints regarding his work performance.

On Tuesday, when the victim informed his employee (the accused) to hand in his resignation and look for another job. At this point, the accused got furious, started verbally abusing his employer and got into a fight with him.

As the situation escalated, the accused began stabbing the victim all over his body including his stomach, chest and hands with a knife. Other employees jumped in to help the victim and one of them also sustained minor injuries in the process, added the police.

The police were informed and the accused was arrested by the Juhu Police on Wednesday.

“The victim was taken to the hospital and treated. He is in stable condition and was discharged after proper treatment. Further investigations regarding the case are in progress,” said senior police inspector Ajitkumar Vartak of Juhu police station.

The accused has been booked under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to breach peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).