Maharashtra: 11-yr-old among 3 dead in car crash on Samruddhi expressway in Nashik | File

Nashik: Three persons, including an 11-year-old boy, were killed in a car accident on Samruddhi Mahamarg in Nashik on Saturday morning after the driver lost control. The speeding vehicle, the police said, hit a divider and landed on the other side of the highway.

The incident took place at around 1.30am. The victims are Dharamsingh Bushige, 51, Rajendra Rajput, 49, and Ragvindra, 11. While the boy’s parents sustained minor injuries, his 15-year-old brother is under treatment at a hospital.

Initial probe suggests driver fell asleep at the wheel

The families were on their way to Jalna in an XUV, a police official from Wavi police station said, adding that the car was being driven by the deceased boy’s father. The police said that a preliminary probe has revealed rash and negligent driving, possibly owing to the driver falling asleep at the wheel.

On being informed of the accident, police teams reached the accident spot and rushed all passengers to a hospital.

Case registered in the matter

A case has been registered under various sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. The statements of the survivors and appropriate action would be taken after the last rites of the victims, the police official said.

Another official who is part of the investigation said the highway has witnessed several accidents since its opening to the public.

“While sometimes motorists delight in the thrill of driving on an international class highway, others suffer from highway hypnosis, which occurs owing to uninterrupted, signal-free driving without taking breaks,” said an official.

Transport experts have frequently pointed out lack of rest points on Samruddhi expressway, which the authorities have said are under tender processing. For now, motorists either need to exit the highway and stop at dhabas or take the fourth lane for short breaks.