Maharashtra: ₹1,000 Fine For Vehicles Without HSRP From July 1; RTO, Traffic Police Launch Statewide Drive

Maharashtra will begin enforcing HSRP rules from July 1, with fines and restrictions on RTO services for non-compliant vehicles | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 29: Vehicle owners across Maharashtra who have not installed High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) will face a Rs 1,000 fine from July 1, with the Transport Department and Traffic Police launching a statewide enforcement drive after the final deadline ends on June 30.

Apart from the monetary penalty, several Regional Transport Office (RTO) services will also be denied to vehicles without HSRPs, making compliance mandatory for owners of vehicles registered before April 1, 2019.

Despite repeated deadline extensions by the State government, only 1.08 crore vehicles—around 49 per cent of the nearly 2.1 crore eligible vehicles—have been fitted with HSRPs.

With more than one crore vehicles still pending, the government has decided to begin strict enforcement under Rule 50 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, and Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Officials said vehicle owners found without HSRPs during inspections will be fined Rs 1,000.

RTO Services To Be Restricted

The crackdown will also affect routine RTO transactions. Vehicles without HSRPs will not be able to avail services such as ownership transfer, change of address, addition or removal of hypothecation, re-registration, alteration of vehicle particulars and permit renewals.

However, the rule will not apply to the renewal of fitness certificates. Officials clarified that vehicle owners who had booked an HSRP installation appointment on or before June 30 will be given temporary relief from enforcement until their scheduled installation.

Three Agencies Appointed

To speed up implementation, Maharashtra has been divided into three zones, with separate agencies appointed for HSRP installation. Rosmerta Technologies Ltd. will handle Zone 1, Real Industries Ltd. has been assigned Zone 2, while FTA HSRP Solutions Pvt. Ltd. will cover Zone 3.

The government has fixed HSRP charges at Rs 450 for two-wheelers, Rs 500 for three-wheelers and Rs 745 for light, medium and heavy motor vehicles, excluding GST but including fitment charges.

Also Watch:

The enforcement drive is expected to significantly increase compliance, as the government aims to improve vehicle identification, strengthen road safety and curb the use of fake or duplicate number plates across the State.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/