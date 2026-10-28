Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2026: Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Anna Bansode Directs Smooth Arrangements For Lakhs Of Ambedkar Followers In Mumbai |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Anna Bansode has directed all concerned departments to coordinate their preparations for the 70th Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on December 6, ensuring that lakhs of followers visiting Mumbai for tributes receive adequate facilities.

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At a review meeting held on Wednesday, Bansode emphasised the need for effective arrangements covering security, transportation, healthcare, sanitation and crowd management, particularly around Shivaji Park and Chaityabhoomi, where large numbers of followers gather annually.

He directed the authorities to ensure adequate police deployment at Shivaji Park and other locations housing statues and memorials of Dr Ambedkar. CCTV surveillance and drones should be used to monitor crowds, while information about traffic diversions must be communicated to citizens well in advance to minimise inconvenience.

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Special crowd-control arrangements have also been sought at major railway stations, including Dadar, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Kurla, Bandra and Mumbai Central. The railway administration has been requested to consider operating additional trains according to demand and avoid scheduling a mega block on December 6. The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has also been asked to plan additional bus services for the occasion.

The public health department has been instructed to organise medical check-ups, health awareness programmes and blood donation camps on December 5 and 6. A special cleanliness drive will also be undertaken to maintain hygiene in and around the gathering areas.

The meeting also discussed the possibility of declaring a dry day across Maharashtra on December 6 and issuing the circular regarding the public holiday sufficiently in advance. The concerned departments have been asked to take the necessary action in this regard.

The Social Justice Department has been directed to publish special advertisements in newspapers highlighting Dr Ambedkar’s thoughts and contributions. Book stalls will also be set up at Shivaji Park to promote his writings and make information about various government schemes available to followers.

Highlighting the financial requirements for the annual observance, Bansode said an estimated Rs 25 crore to Rs 30 crore could be required for the arrangements. He asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to make the necessary budgetary provisions and complete the process of administrative approvals in time.

Senior officials from the Home, General Administration, Public Works and Transport departments, along with members of the Chaityabhoomi Coordination Committee, attended the meeting.

The administration is expected to finalise arrangements in advance to ensure that the annual observance passes smoothly and followers can pay their respects to Dr Ambedkar without facing avoidable difficulties.