Mahanagar Gas Withdraws All Subsidies And Support Schemes For Commercial PNG And CNG Customers With Immediate Effect |

Mumbai: In a major setback for commercial gas consumers, Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has announced the immediate withdrawal of all support schemes and subsidies for commercial PNG and CNG customers. The company cited the ongoing geopolitical situation and its impact on the energy sector as the reason behind the decision.

Impact on businesses & MGL's constraint

MGL said the decision was taken due to rising pressure on fuel supply and pricing linked to global geopolitical developments. The company stated that it was “constrained” to discontinue all financial support schemes offered to commercial customers with immediate effect. The move is expected to impact transport operators, hotels, restaurants, industries and other businesses dependent on PNG and CNG for daily operations.

In its official communication, MGL said it understands the difficulties the decision may cause to commercial users and expressed regret over the inconvenience. However, the company maintained that it remains committed to ensuring safe and reliable supply of PNG and CNG across all operational areas.

The development comes at a time when fuel prices are already witnessing repeated hikes, increasing the financial burden on businesses and transport sectors. Industry stakeholders fear the withdrawal of subsidies may further raise operational expenses and eventually affect end consumers through increased service and transportation costs.

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