Bhiwandi Activists Protest Outside Tehsildar Office Demanding Aadhaar, Ration Cards And Caste Certificates For Tribal Families |

Bhiwandi: Alleging prolonged administrative negligence and denial of basic civic rights to members of the tribal community, activists of the Shramjeevi Sanghatana staged a protest outside the Tehsildar office in Bhiwandi on Monday, demanding immediate issuance of Aadhaar cards, ration cards and caste certificates to deprived families.

Dharna & slogans against administration

Led by district vice-president Sagar Desak, the protesters sat on a dharna outside the cabin of Tehsildar Abhijeet Khole under the scorching sun, raising slogans against what they termed as the administration’s “continued apathy” towards the Katkari and other tribal communities. Several demonstrators declared that they would not leave the premises until the affected families receive the required documents.

The agitation witnessed participation from office-bearers and activists including Prakash Raut, Jaya Pardhi, Gulab Mhaskar, Jayesh Patil, Vishwanath Pasari and Tanaji Lahange, along with a large number of Shramjeevi workers.

Desak's allegations of document deprivation

Addressing the media during the protest, Sagar Desak alleged that many tribal families are still deprived of essential identity documents such as Aadhaar cards, ration cards and birth certificates despite repeated representations to the authorities. Due to the absence of these documents, they are unable to avail themselves of various government welfare schemes, healthcare benefits and subsidised food entitlements.

The situation is extremely serious. To obtain a new Aadhaar card, authorities demand a birth certificate. However, many tribal families do not possess birth certificates in the first place. This creates a vicious cycle where they are unable to secure any official documentation and continue to remain excluded from government systems,” Desak said.

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Demand for special registration camps

The organisation demanded that the administration organise special registration camps in tribal-dominated areas to ensure on-the-spot documentation and verification for families lacking any form of identification.

Accusing the local administration of insensitivity, Desak stated that bureaucratic indifference has pushed the Katkari community further to the margins of society. He warned that the agitation would continue until all eligible families are provided with the necessary certificates and brought within the ambit of government welfare mechanisms.

The protest created a tense atmosphere at the Tehsildar office for several hours as officials engaged in discussions with the demonstrators over their demands.

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