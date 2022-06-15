Mahakal leads Mumbai Police on wild goose chase in Salman threat case, suspect trio already in jail since December last year | AFP

The investigation into the threat letter to Bollywood actor Salman Khan and veteran scriptwriter Salim Khan has come to a dead end with the Mumbai Police Crime Branch sent on a week-long wild goose chase after three suspects named by Saurabh Mahakal.

In sustained interrogation by Mumbai Police Crime Branch, the arrested aide of Lawrence Bishnoi gang Siddhesh Hiraman Kamble alias Saurabh Mahakal had spilt the beans on the threat letter given to Salman Khan's father Salim Khan.

Red-faced Mumbai Police was by Mahakal to believe that three suspects had tailed Salim Khan during a morning walk at Bandra Promenade and left the threat letter on the bench where the scriptwriter took a rest.

Mahakal was arrested by Pune Rural Police from hiding at Narayangaon in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala.

The crime branch acting on Mahakal information sent different teams to Palghar, Wada and Rajasthan to nab the suspects. Mahakal had alleged the trio had come to Mumbai from Jalore, Rajasthan and had met him after planting the threat letter on a public bench near the actor's Galaxy apartment.

According to Mahakal all the three lived in Palghar and worked in a factory but the crime branch visit and enquiries revealed that were already arrested and lodged in jail. They were arrested for robbery at a jeweller's shop in Shirohi, Rajasthan and smuggling of weapons last year in December.

“Mahakal had not met the three who had kept the threatening letter but actually met them in Kalyan seven months ago” admitted a senior crime branch officer.

Mumbai Police Crime Branch have no hard evidence of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar's involvement in threat letter to Salman Khan and Salim Khan except for a handwritten note with the initials LB and GB.

Mumbai Police had questioned Salman Khan about gangsters Goldie Brar and Lawrence. Salman had recorded in his statement, “I do not doubt anyone about the threatening letter. I don't have any enmity with anyone these days. I heard about Lawrence in 2018 because then he threatened me, but I don't know Goldie and Lawrence.”

He denied the threats and further reiterated “I haven't had a fight or an argument with anyone in the recent past. I didn't even get any threatening message or call. Not even me, my father got the letter. That too when he went out for a walk in the morning.”

Lawrence Bishnoi had allegedly hatched a conspiracy to kill Salman Khan in the blackbuck poaching case.