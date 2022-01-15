Mahagenco signs PPA with TP Saurya

The Maharashtra State Electricity Generation Company Limited (Mahagenco), has signed a power purchase agreement with TP Saurya Ltd, which is coming up with a 250 MW power plant at Dondaicha Solar Park in the district.

The park is being developed with an aim to give boost to renewable energy. According to the PPA, Mahagenco will supply power to MSEDCL for Rs 2.58/kWh, which will give great relief to the consumers.

The PPA was signed by chief engineer (Solar), Sunil Ingle and chief business development, M/s T P Saurya, Rakesh Singh. Mahagenco CMD, Sanjay Khandare, director (Operations) Chandrakant Thotwe, director (Mining) Purushottam Jadhav, director (Finance) Balasaheb Thite, director (HR) Manvendra Ramteke and executive director (Solar) Rajesh Patil were also present on the occasion.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 08:53 AM IST