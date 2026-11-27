ED searches Delhi properties linked to Rahul Makkar and the Grovers in its Mahadev betting money laundering probe | File Photo

Mumbai, November 26, 2026: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted searches at multiple locations in Delhi in connection with its money laundering investigation into the Mahadev Online Book betting syndicate. The coordinated searches covered the premises of Delhi-based luxury caterer Rahul Makkar, real estate businessman Shelly Grover and his son, Madhav Grover. The agency suspects that the Grovers have left the country and are currently in Dubai, officials familiar with the investigation said.

Betting Proceeds Allegedly Routed To Dubai

The searches were conducted following disclosures allegedly made by Mahadev betting syndicate kingpin Saurabh Chandrakar during his custodial interrogation by the agency. According to ED sources, Chandrakar revealed that substantial proceeds generated through the illegal betting operations were transferred to Makkar and the Grovers, who allegedly used the funds to acquire high-value assets and heavily invest in real estate projects in Dubai, besides being channelled into business ventures in India, particularly in the hospitality sector.

Acting on these disclosures, ED teams raided two upscale residential properties linked to the Grovers in Delhi’s Jor Bagh area—at house numbers 149 and 152—in addition to searching their commercial office in Khan Market.

Separately, the agency searched Riviera House, a property associated with Makkar, as well as several wedding venues owned and operated by him in the national capital. The searches were part of an investigation into financial transactions and business links allegedly connecting his hospitality ventures to the betting syndicate.

Caterer’s Links Under ED Scanner

Makkar is the founder of a Delhi-based luxury catering business with operations across India and international destinations, including Dubai and Bali. According to officials familiar with the investigation, his company handled the catering arrangements for Chandrakar's wedding in the UAE in 2023.

Investigators are also examining Makkar's close association with Vikas Chhaparia, an alleged associate and key financial handler of Chandrakar, and the financial and business links between the two. The agency is probing whether these connections were used to route and launder proceeds generated through the betting operations.

Grovers’ Dubai Real Estate Interests

The investigation has also brought the business interests and corporate network of Shelly Grover and his son, Madhav Grover, under scrutiny. Both are based in Dubai, where they head Empire Infratech Real Estate Brokerage LLC.

Shelly, the firm's founder and chief executive officer (CEO), has over a decade of experience in Dubai's real estate market and an extensive corporate presence in India spanning more than two decades, with directorships in nine Indian companies operating across the real estate, infrastructure, technology and entertainment sectors.

His son, Madhav, works alongside him as a licensed real estate agent, director and portfolio manager, specialising in residential, commercial and off-plan property investments in Dubai, while retaining links with the family's business interests in India.

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The ED is examining financial records, corporate filings and property documents seized during Thursday's searches to trace whether proceeds of crime generated by the Mahadev betting network were invested in the Grovers' Dubai-based real estate projects, Makkar's hospitality ventures and other Indian business entities.

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