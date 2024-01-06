Mahadev Betting App Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Makes 1st Arrest In ₹15,000 Cr Scam |

Mumbai Crime Branch's SIT has made the first arrest in the Mahadev betting app fraud case. The Crime Branch has arrested a person named Dixit Kothari. This scam is worth Rs 15,000 crore.

In November last year, on the orders of the court, Matunga police had registered a case regarding Mahadev betting app, which was transferred to the crime branch and SIT was formed to investigate it.

In this case, an FIR was registered against more than 30 people including Saurabh Chandrakar, Ravi Uppal.

Dixit Responsible For Handling Website Maintenance

According to SIT, Dixit Kothari is one of the main accused in the fraud case. A police official said that the domain of the website related to Mahadev App was taken using Kothari's email address and he was paying Rs 20 lakh for maintenance charges for the last two years.

SIT Formed To Probe In Multi-Crore Scam

The cyber cell of the crime branch is investigating the Mahadev Betting App case. An SIT consisting of 3 officers was appointed to investigate this multi-crore scam in December 2023.

A senior police officer had earlier mentioned that the SIT assigned to this case has to investigate a total of more than 900 bank accounts. Out of these, 139 bank accounts are currently under investigation, with 57 of them found to be blocked. The officer explained that these bank accounts were blocked after receiving a complaint on the cyber helpline number 1930.

ED's Probe In The Case

In the latest development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a supplementary charge-sheet in the Mahadev App case in a special court in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, on Jan 1 2024.

The 1,800-page document includes the names of five new accused: Suspended constable Bhim Singh Yadav, cash courier Aseem Das, Shubham Soni, who claims to be the promoter of Mahadev App, Anil Aggarwal, and Rohit Gulati.