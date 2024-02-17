Mahadev Betting App Case: ED Arrests Key Accused Nitish Diwan; Probe Reveals Deep Links To Bollywood & Dubai Operations |

Key accused Nitish Diwan, linked to the Mahadev betting app case, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday. He was produced before the PMLA Special Court in Raipur for his alleged role in the operations of the Mahadev betting app. The Special PMLA Court remanded Nitish Diwan to ED custody until 24th February.

Diwan Handled Major App Operations In UAE

During the probe into the Mahadev Online Book Betting App umbrella syndicate, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) uncovered that Nitish Diwan operated at the highest echelons of Mahadev Online Book in the UAE. His proximity to the promoters, Saurabh Chandrakar, Ravi Uppal, and Subham Soni, was so profound that the promoters entrusted him with a mission to Zimbabwe to explore and establish betting operations.

Nitish Diwan, who has been involved in presenting awards to well-known Bollywood celebrities at the IIFA Film Awards, is the same individual associated with the Mahadev app promoters. The ED's prosecution complaint revealed that a company named Sportsbuzz was established in the name of Saurabh Chandrakar in Dubai. Through this company, Chandrakar sponsored the IIFA awards, and Nitish Diwan was responsible for presenting awards to prominent Bollywood celebrities at the prestigious event.

Diwan Held At Delhi Airport

Nitish Diwan was detained at Delhi Airport on November 6 last year following a lookout notice issued against him. However, the ED released him after questioning him eight times. According to officials, the investigation revealed that Nitish Diwan was part of the panel operator team of the Mahadev betting app and resided in Dubai for two years. He allegedly converted the betting money of Mahadev app promoters into cryptocurrency.

According to an ED statement, Nitish Diwan was found to be holding assets in his name that were actually beneficially owned by the promoters of Mahadev Online Book. He maintained bank accounts in the UAE and used these accounts to route hawala funds linked to betting. Additionally, several shell companies were set up in his name in the UAE. These companies ostensibly provided visa services to Mahadev Online Book staff working in Dubai but were, in fact, used to channel illegal betting proceeds. Nitish Diwan was found to be willfully aiding the promoters of Mahadev Online Book in their money laundering endeavors.

Probe In Mahadev Betting App Case

In the Mahadev betting app case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized and froze movable properties totaling Rs. 572.41 Crore during searches conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. Two Provisional Attachment Orders have been issued, attaching movable and immovable properties valued at Rs. 142.86 Crore. Nine accused, including Nitish Diwan, have been arrested in this case so far.