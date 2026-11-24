The Bombay High Court sets aside the Special PMLA Court's order, clearing the way for ED action against Himanshu Shekhar | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 23, 2026: The Bombay High Court on Monday cleared the way for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to arrest Delhi-based lawyer Himanshu Shekhar in connection with the Mahadev Betting App money laundering case.

Allowing the ED’s revision plea, Justice Shivkumar Dige set aside a November 21 Special PMLA Court order that had denied the agency transit remand and ordered Shekhar’s release. The lower court had faulted the ED for producing the 43-year-old accused near the end of the mandatory 24-hour window.

Justice Dige termed the Special Court’s order “apparently perverse”, noting that because Shekhar was produced within the constitutionally stipulated timeframe, the judge could not impose arbitrary conditions on the timing.

"It is a settled principle of law that when there are no other grounds to refuse transit remand, the court shall grant it so the accused can be produced before the concerned Magistrate," Justice Dige observed, clarifying that the ED is at liberty to re-arrest Shekhar and present him before the appropriate court.

Arrest At Mumbai International Airport

The case stems from Shekhar’s interception at Mumbai International Airport around 3.03 pm on November 20 while he was attempting to fly to Dubai, acting on a Look Out Circular issued by the ED’s Raipur Zonal Office.

Officials took him into custody at 1.10 am on November 21, formally placed him under arrest at 12.51 pm, and produced him before the Special Court at 2.45 pm for transit remand to Raipur — just inside the 24-hour limit.

Also Watch:

ED Alleges Links To App Mastermind

The ED alleges that Shekhar is a key accused who travelled to Dubai multiple times over the last three years to meet the app’s alleged mastermind, Sourabh Chandrakar. The High Court also took note of the fact that Shekhar failed to appear before the ED’s Raipur office on Monday, despite explicit directions to do so.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/