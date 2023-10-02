Mahadev App Case: Political Advisor To Chhattisgarh CM Baghel, Vinod Verma, Denies Allegation Of Receiving, Diverting Funds

File

Vinod Verma, political advisor to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, has denied any link with the ongoing Mahadev App scam case.

When the Free Press Journal (FPJ) contacted him on Monday about the allegation that scam funds allegedly received by him have been diverted to the accounts of companies with which his wife Jaya and sons Punarvasu and Thathaghat and brother-in-law Tukendra Verma were connected, Vinod Verma said he has not received a single paisa from the Mahadev App scamsters.

He further claimed that an arrested accused Chandra Bhushan Verma, who is of the rank of assistant sub-inspector, had stated in a application to the court that he was coerced by the ED to implicate him in the scam by alleging that he (Vinod Verma) had received ₹60 to ₹65 crores as bribe. He said the allegations are politically motivated.

All transactions done by cheques, says Verma

According to Vinod Verma, there is indeed a social media company in the names of his wife Jaya and son, Punarvasu. But all transactions of the company were by cheques.

“Additionally, Punarvasu is also involved in a business partnership with my brother-in-law, Tukendra Verma, in a transport company. They are commission- basis partners. Their role within the company is primarily related to operational support, as they do not own trucks or any logistical facilities. They receive a commission of ₹10 to ₹15 rupees on each ton of material," he explained.

“Provided all relevant documents to ED”

Vinod Verma also mentioned that his second son, Tathagat, operates his own consultancy firm. Tathagat is a graduate in design, and a few years ago, he was part of the UNICEF campaign and various similar projects. According to him, engaging in legitimate business is not a crime. “We have provided to ED all the documents related to the operations of their respective companies," he added.

Verma stated that during the raid, the ED entered his house and confiscated ₹2.5 lakh in cash, along with the money received during his son's wedding as gifts from guests. They opened all the envelopes and seized the cash. Additionally, they confiscated all the jewellery that was at his place. Verma emphasized that he had provided all the necessary proof and paperwork for the recovered jewelry and cash.

Vinod Verma is currently under scrutiny by the ED in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case. According to ED sources there are suspicions that a significant portion of the money received by Vinod Verma from Mahadev App funding was diverted into the companies owned and operated by his family members according to a document accessed by the FPJ.