Mahadev App Case: CBI Files 6 Charge Sheets Against 72 Accused, Strengthens Chandrakar Extradition Push

The CBI has filed six charge sheets in the Mahadev App case as it pursues legal measures to bring key accused to trial in India | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 9, 2026: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against six accused in the Mahadev App-related corruption case and five separate charge sheets against 66 accused in the linked alleged illegal betting syndicate case, the central agency said on Thursday.

In the corruption case, the agency has charge-sheeted Ashim Das, Rohit Gulati, Vikas Chhaparia, Anil Dhammani, Vishal Ahuja and Dheeraj Ahuja under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and IPC provisions related to cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy. The agency alleges that the accused were part of a conspiracy involving the payment and routing of alleged bribes to public servants in exchange for protection to the Mahadev App betting syndicate. Ashim Das is alleged to have acted as a cash courier, while the others are accused of facilitating or handling transactions linked to the alleged payments.

Charges Against Betting Syndicate

The agency has also filed additional evidence against alleged Mahadev App promoters Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, who were charge-sheeted earlier and are considered the principal accused in the case. Both are the subject of Interpol Red Notices issued at the request of Indian authorities. Chandrakar was arrested recently in Oman after allegedly entering the country using a forged Indonesian passport, while the current whereabouts of Uppal are not known. Indian agencies continue to pursue legal measures to secure the return of both accused to face trial in India.

In the separate betting syndicate case, the CBI filed five charge sheets against 66 accused, including Chandrakar, Uppal and members of various alleged betting panels through which the proceeds of crime were generated and routed. The accused have been charged under provisions of the IPC and the Chhattisgarh Gambling Prohibition Act.

The CBI alleges that the Mahadev App emerged as one of the country's largest illegal online betting syndicates, run from outside Indian soil. Investigation has established that the syndicate operated illegal betting panels across the country, enrolling users and running games and betting markets, generating illegal profits which were then laundered through a web of mule accounts before being transferred abroad. A portion of the proceeds of crime was allegedly used to pay protection money to public servants to shield the illegal operations from law enforcement action.

Extradition Process Underway

Senior officials familiar with the probe said the latest charge sheets form a crucial part of the legal record required for India's extradition request against Chandrakar, who is currently in Oman. They, however, cautioned that securing his return is unlikely to be straightforward.

According to the officials, Chandrakar allegedly entered Oman using a forged Indonesian passport and was arrested there recently. They said offences involving forged passports are treated seriously under Omani law as they relate to national security and border control, carrying imprisonment of three to five years and financial penalties depending on the nature of the offence.

Officials said Oman generally prosecutes offences committed within its jurisdiction before acting on extradition requests from foreign countries. If Chandrakar is convicted there, extradition or deportation proceedings are likely to be considered only after the completion of the trial and any sentence imposed by Omani courts.

Legal Options Being Explored

They added that the CBI, in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, is exploring legal options under the India-Oman Extradition Treaty, 2005, which provides the legal framework for extradition and cooperation in criminal matters between the two countries. Among the options under consideration is seeking Chandrakar's temporary surrender to face trial in India, subject to the provisions of the treaty and the approval of the competent Omani authorities.

Also Watch:

Officials also said Indian agencies are examining whether Omani immigration laws provide any legal basis for deportation if it is established that Chandrakar entered the country using forged travel documents or without lawful authorisation. Any such action, however, would depend on the outcome of proceedings before the Omani authorities and the applicable legal framework.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/