FPJ Exclusive: Mahadev Betting App Kingpin Saurabh Chandrakar Arrested In Oman; India Sends Formal Extradition Dossier To Muscat

Saurabh Chandrakar's arrest in Oman has triggered extradition proceedings initiated by Indian authorities in the Mahadev Online Book case | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 7, 2026: India's most wanted online gambling tycoon, Saurabh Chandrakar — the alleged mastermind behind the multi-crore Mahadev Online Book betting network — has been arrested in the Sultanate of Oman in a case involving the alleged use of a forged Indonesian passport. His long-awaited arrest has set the stage for Indian authorities to press for his extradition, officials familiar with the development told FPJ on Tuesday.

Chandrakar is currently lodged at the high-security Al Khoud detention centre in Muscat after being intercepted by the Royal Oman Police. Omani authorities intercepted and detained him following intelligence alerts that he had managed to slip out of his previous base in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Extradition Process Begins

According to a detailed report prepared by the Dubai Public Prosecution, which has been shared with INTERPOL and Indian investigating agencies in support of the fresh INTERPOL Red Notice issued on June 8, Chandrakar had earlier been placed under strict regulatory surveillance in Dubai before allegedly fleeing to Oman. The report alleges that he evaded law enforcement by using forged identity documents to leave the UAE and clandestinely enter Oman in an attempt to avoid arrest and frustrate the ongoing investigation into the Mahadev Online Book case. His flight, however, was short-lived as the Royal Oman Police, acting on intelligence inputs, intercepted and arrested Chandrakar shortly after he entered the Sultanate.

Officials said a criminal case (No. 82716/2026/1) has been registered against Chandrakar in Oman for allegedly using a forged Indonesian passport. Highly placed sources said he has engaged a legal team in Muscat, which has initiated legal proceedings. However, officials familiar with the matter said that securing bail or local release would be extremely difficult given the seriousness of the alleged offences relating to passport fraud and illegal entry under Omani law.

Officials familiar with the probe confirmed that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the nodal agency for extradition, has sent a formal extradition request to Omani authorities last week through the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The request is accompanied by a detailed judicial dossier, as required under Omani law, including court records, non-bailable warrants and other supporting documents related to the case. As mandated under the bilateral legal process, the entire dossier was translated into Arabic before being submitted to the Omani authorities. The extradition papers also include the INTERPOL Red Notice against Chandrakar and the order passed by the Commission for the Control of INTERPOL's Files (CCF), which upheld the publication of the notice after rejecting his request for its deletion.

Officials said that once the Omani court approves India's extradition request, a joint team of officers from the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will travel to Muscat to complete the legal extradition formalities.

Red Notice Upheld

Chandrakar is among the principal accused in the Mahadev Online Book case, in which the ED and the CBI are probing allegations of illegal online betting, money laundering and financial transactions running into thousands of crores.

Recently, the CCF rejected Chandrakar's application seeking deletion of the Red Notice issued against him. Chandrakar had aggressively challenged the INTERPOL notice, claiming that the criminal proceedings initiated against him in India were politically motivated and that he would not receive a fair trial if returned to the country. After examining the material placed before it, the Commission rejected the plea, holding that the allegations were primarily related to financial crime and money laundering and did not fall within the scope of political persecution under INTERPOL's constitutional framework.

Legal Hurdles Ahead

According to senior officials familiar with the matter, Chandrakar left the UAE while proceedings before the Commission for the CCF were pending. Highly placed sources associated with the investigation believe that Chandrakar's entry into Oman using an allegedly forged passport was not a hasty act but a calculated legal move. Central agencies believe that his alleged entry into Oman using a forged Indonesian passport may have been aimed at delaying his extradition to India. They said offences involving forged passports are treated as serious crimes under Omani law, carrying imprisonment of three to five years and financial penalties.

Sources further said that, as a matter of legal practice, Omani authorities ordinarily prosecute offences committed within their jurisdiction before considering extradition requests from another country. If Chandrakar is convicted, they said, any extradition or deportation process would ordinarily be considered only after the completion of the trial and any sentence imposed by the Omani courts, in accordance with the country's immigration and penal laws.

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Officials familiar with the matter said this could potentially delay efforts by Indian investigating agencies to secure Chandrakar's return to India. They added that the CBI, in coordination with the MEA, is examining legal options available under the India-Oman Extradition Treaty 2005, including the possibility of seeking temporary surrender of the accused for trial in India, subject to the provisions of the treaty and the approval of the Omani authorities.

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