Mahad Satyagraha Centenary: Krantijyot Yatra Flagged Off As Govt Launches Year-Long Celebrations With ₹55.8 Cr Site Upgrade

Marking 100 years of the historic Mahad Satyagraha, a Krantijyot Yatra was flagged off from Kharghar on Thursday, even as the Maharashtra government formally inaugurated the centenary celebrations at Mahad with a renewed call for social equality and constitutional values. |

Marking 100 years of the historic Mahad Satyagraha, a Krantijyot Yatra was flagged off from Kharghar on Thursday, even as the Maharashtra government formally inaugurated the centenary celebrations at Mahad with a renewed call for social equality and constitutional values.

The yatra, organised by Satyagraha College in Kharghar, was led by students.

Yatra Details

It will culminate at the historic Chavdar Tale in Mahad, the site of the 1927 struggle by Dr. B. R. Ambedkar asserting the right of oppressed communities to access public water sources.

A brief programme was held at the Kharghar campus before the flag-off, where tributes were paid to Dr. Ambedkar. Among those present were Prof. Priyanka Gaikwad-Mane, Ramkrishna Suryavanshi, M. Suryavanshi, Adv. Rajratna Dongargaonkar and Nagasen Suryavanshi.

Year-Long Campaign

Announcing a year-long initiative, Dr. Dongargaonkar said, “We will launch an ‘Equal Opportunity and Dignity Campaign’ from March 20, 2026 to April 20, 2027 to spread awareness about the message of the Mahad Satyagraha and its relevance today.” He added that the campaign will begin from Raigad district after paying homage at the Kranti Stambh in Mahad.

Meanwhile, at Mahad, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the centenary year celebrations, emphasising that the movement led by Dr. Ambedkar was not merely about water access but a fight for human dignity and against untouchability.

“The Mahad Satyagraha marked a turning point in India’s struggle for social equality and laid the foundation for opening public resources to all,” Fadnavis said while addressing a gathering at Chavdar Tale.

Development Project

The state government also performed the groundbreaking ceremony for a Rs 55.8 crore project for the purification and beautification of the historic site. “Chavdar Tale will be developed into a clean, inspiring landmark that reflects its historical significance,” he said.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale, along with state ministers Aditi Tatkare, Uday Samant and Sanjay Shirsat, were present at the gathering.

Fadnavis noted that although a law was passed in 1923 to open public water sources to all, it was Dr. Ambedkar’s struggle that ensured its implementation. “This was a fight against inequality and a decisive step towards social justice,” he said.

Collective Call

Highlighting welfare measures, the Chief Minister said the government has provided jobs to 98 individuals from families affected by atrocities against Scheduled Castes and is working to preserve Dr. Ambedkar’s legacy globally. He also announced plans for a Maharashtra Bhavan at Bodh Gaya and an academic chair at the London School of Economics.

Calling for collective action, Fadnavis said, “The Constitution guarantees equal rights to all. We must work together to eliminate inequality and build an inclusive society.”

During the event, floral tributes were paid to Dr. Ambedkar’s statue through a helicopter shower. Athawale, in his address, called for the construction of a ‘Bhimsrishti’ memorial at Mahad.

MLA Bharat Gogawale said the development works would be completed within the centenary year, while Minister Sanjay Shirsat stressed plans to develop Mahad into a site of national and international importance.

In a significant move, appointment letters were distributed to 98 beneficiaries from Scheduled Caste families affected under the Prevention of Atrocities Act, marking a step towards rehabilitation and empowerment during the centenary year.

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