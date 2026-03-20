KDMC Unveils ₹3,186 Crore Budget For 2026–27: No Tax Hike, Strong Focus On Infrastructure And Sustainability

Striking a careful balance between growth and fiscal discipline, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has rolled out an ambitious ₹3,186 crore Budget for 2026–27—without increasing tax rates. |

Kalyan-Dombivli: Striking a careful balance between growth and fiscal discipline, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has rolled out an ambitious ₹3,186 crore Budget for 2026–27—without increasing tax rates. Municipal Commissioner Abhinav Goyal presented the blueprint before the general body, pitching it as a roadmap focused on infrastructure expansion, smart governance, and environmental upgrades.

The revised estimates for 2025–26 place KDMC’s revenue at ₹2,744.99 crore against an expenditure of ₹2,172.22 crore. For the upcoming fiscal, revenue is projected at ₹3,186.60 crore, marginally exceeding the estimated expenditure of ₹3,186.49 crore leaving a slim surplus of ₹10.51 lakh.

Revenue Engine: Taxes Stable, Collections Strong

KDMC is banking heavily on property tax collections, pegged at ₹600.01 crore. Government support remains a key pillar, with GST compensation and stamp duty grants estimated at ₹510.03 crore. Water charges are expected to fetch ₹101 crore, while ₹526.30 crore will come through special levies and ₹115.06 crore via grants, including education-related support.

Capital receipts of ₹829.25 crore signal aggressive funding for big-ticket projects.

Infra Push: Roads, Bridges & Urban Makeover

A major chunk of spending is directed toward road infrastructure across Kalyan, Dombivli, and Titwala. Key proposals include upgrading arterial routes like Malang Road and constructing a railway overbridge at Mohane. To tackle chronic congestion, an additional two-lane flyover at Kopar has been planned.

Urban infrastructure projects also include modernization of Savitribai Phule Kalamandir and the development of cultural hubs for Agri, Koli, Kunbi, and Warkari communities. Parks and public spaces such as Dr. Anandibai Joshi Garden and Subhash Maidan stadium—are set for a facelift.

Water & Sanitation: Tech-Driven Overhaul

KDMC is betting big on smart water management, with plans to digitize supply using SCADA systems and Digital Twin technology. Under AMRUT 3.0, a 275 MLD water treatment plant, new reservoirs, and upgraded pipelines are on the cards.

The civic body will also install 24 self-cleaning eco-toilets and revamp crematorium facilities across multiple locations.

Green Goals & Waste Management

In a strong sustainability push, KDMC has lined up advanced waste management projects, including a 750 TPD waste-to-energy plant, multiple bio-CNG units, and a construction waste processing facility. Air quality measures such as mist fountains and outdoor purification systems have also been proposed.

Social Impact & Smart Governance

The budget goes beyond infrastructure, with initiatives like Hepatitis-A vaccination for civic school students, sanitary napkin vending machines, and upgraded sports facilities. Astronomy clubs with telescopes will be introduced in schools—an uncommon but forward-looking step.

Senior citizens will get dedicated “model katta” spaces, while skill training programs are planned for the transgender community.

On the digital front, KDMC will roll out HRMS systems, WhatsApp chatbots, and enhanced cybersecurity frameworks to streamline governance.

Funding the Future

To finance its ambitious plans, KDMC intends to raise ₹200 crore through municipal bonds. Additional revenue streams include development charges, FSI premiums, smart parking, advertisements, and rental income from civic properties.

The Bottom Line

With no tax burden on citizens and a sharp focus on infrastructure, sustainability, and technology, KDMC’s latest budget positions itself as a forward-looking blueprint. The challenge now lies in execution—turning big-ticket announcements into on-ground impact.

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