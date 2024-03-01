Maha Vikas Aghadi Finalises Seat-Sharing Formula For Lok Sabha Elections, Announcement Soon

Constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has arrived at a formula for sharing of seats for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This was stated on Thursday by Sanjay Raut, spokesperson for the Shiv Sena (UBT), one of the three constituents of the MVA. For the past few days, talks have been going on between the MVA partners for sharing the 48 seats to the LS. Mr Raut said the formula will be disclosed soon.

It is learnt that there are bitter differences between MVA leaders on a number of seats. For example, there is a tussle going on for the Shirur seat with both the NCP (Sharad Pawar) and the Shiv Sena (UBT) staking its claim to this seat. The issue of admitting the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi of Prakash Ambedkar too has not been resolved. Mr Ambedkar wants Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil to be fielded from Jalna, but there are reservations about that in the minds of MVA leaders.

Dinner with Pawar

Meanwhile Sharad Pawar has invited Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar for dinner at his bungalow in Baramati on Friday night.

Shinde and his deputies will be in Baramati for an official function (for which Pawar Sr has not been invited). It is not clear if Shinde and the two deputy CMs have accepted the invitation. Baramati is set to witness a no-holds-barred battle between Supriya Sule, M.P. and daughter of Pawar Sr and Sunetra, wife of Ajit Pawar.

Both uncle and nephew have made a prestige issue of winning the seat and have started preparations. If Supriya is defeated then it will be a major personal setback for Sharad Pawar, who is an important leader of the INDIA Alliance.