Maha: Unseasonal rain force early end of Orange season, pushes prices by 30-40% in retail

Unseasonal rain in orange-producing areas during October-November has impacted its yield which has resulted in the early end of the fruit season.

As per the traders, due to the low supply of the commodity, prices of the fruit saw a rise of around 30 to 40 per cent in both wholesale and retail markets.

Normally, the winter crop of Orange starts arriving in the market after October first week and continues till the end of January, if the yield is good.

Sanjay Pansare, director of the Fruits Market at APMC, Vashi, says that unseasonal rainfall during October and November affected the quality of the produce and yield too.

“Oranges from the winter crop are almost at the last stage and the price will come down only after the summer crop will start arriving by the middle of February,” said Pansare.

He added that the quality of Oranges arriving in the market is not good and that’s whatever good quality Oranges are arriving, are commanding a high price.

The Mumbai APMC in Vashi receives Oranges mostly from Nagpur, Parbhani and Paratwada near Nagpur. “From the beginning, there was poor supply and the winter crop has ended at least 15 days before,” said Pansare.

At present, a box containing eight dozen good quality oranges is available between Rs 1,200 to Rs1,400 at the wholesale market. However, the smaller size Oranges are available between Rs 400 and 500 per box of eight dozen.

“The average buying price at the wholesale market on Wednesday was Rs 32 per kg. It means that the minimum price of orange on the retail market will be Rs 70 per kg and the good quality will be above Rs 100 per kg,” said another trader.

Rashid Shaikh, a retailer in Nerul says that the quality of Oranges are not good and the shelf life is also low. “As this season, we have more spoilage, we have to sell at a little higher price,” said Shaikh.

Another trader says that there is a little more demand due to its disease-fighting quality. “People infected with Covid virus are eating oranges at it contains Vitamin C which controls fever,” said the trader.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 06:50 PM IST