Watch Videos: Unseasonal rains hit Kolkata

Kolkata: As forecasted, the city witnessed rainfall on Tuesday. At first it started with light rains and then gradually it was heavy rainfall at places leaving several places inundated. From Nagerbazar to the Airport area, a hailstorm was also seen.

Such sudden change in the climate has practically put an end to the winter. According to the Met office, Kolkata along with several districts of South Bengal is going to witness moderate to heavy rainfall even on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Met office also warned of damage to crops due to excessive rainfalls and also instructed the farmers to reap their products in order to save the crop from being damaged and also to free the land so that the water is not logged for long.

According to the Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) due to the Western Disturbance, the northwesterly winds will be blocked increasing the rise in minimum temperature.

“We expect rain in Kolkata and its neighborhood between January 11 to 15 and as the Western Disturbance blocks the northwesterly winds the minimum temperature will crawl up to 16 degrees Celsius,” said RMC director GK Das.

Das also claimed after the thundering activities there is a chance of minimum temperature to go down further.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 11:14 PM IST