Maha Twist: Our 5 MLAs are not in contact with us, says Nawab Malik

Mumbai: Five party MLAs are not in contact with us, said NCP leader Nawab Malik soon after a meeting of the Nationalist Congress Party here on Saturday.

"Five of our MLAs are not in contact with us. Six are about to arrive and rest have arrived," Malik told media persons. NCP has 54 MLAs in Maharashtra's 288-member assembly. Malik said: "On the basis of numbers we have, we will defeat the government in the election of Speaker itself. After which Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government will definitely be formed in Maharashtra."