Maha: Tour guide held with drugs worth lakhs

Mumbai: A 36-year-old tour guide was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell for allegedly possessing charas worth Rs 4 lakh, police said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Bandra unit of the ANC laid a trap at a bus depot in central suburb of Kurla and detained Nisar Ahmad Abdul Sattar, an official said.

Sattar, who takes foreign nationals on tours in Colaba area of south Mumbai, was found with 800 gm of charas also known as Manali cream, he said.

On interrogation, the police found that Sattar would sell narcotics to foreign tourists after gaining their trust, he said.

Drug peddling was the accused's main source of income, he added.

A case has been registered against Sattar under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he said, adding that the police are probing the source of the drugs.