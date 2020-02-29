Maha: Over 2 lakh underweight babies born in 2018-19, reports malnutrition 1,402 deaths last year

Mumbai: Despite being one of the most developed state in the country, Maharashtra witnessed 13,070 babies death in infancy during 2018-19. In Mumbai alone 1,402 deaths were reported in this period.

Over two lakh infants were born with low birth weight in Maharashtra, of which 22,179 were born in Mumbai, the government informed the legislative Assembly on Friday in an answer to a starred question.

According to the World Health Organization, babies that weigh less than 2.5 kg at birth fall under the low birth weight category, which is one of the primary cause of infant deaths.

Quoting a report by Health Management Information System, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that as many as 2,11,772 babies weighing less than 2.5 kg were born in 2018-19, of which 22,179 were born in Mumbai.