Maha: Over 2 lakh underweight babies born in 2018-19, reports malnutrition 1,402 deaths last year

Mumbai: Despite being one of the most developed state in the country, Maharashtra witnessed 13,070 babies death in infancy during 2018-19. In Mumbai alone 1,402 deaths were reported in this period.
Over two lakh infants were born with low birth weight in Maharashtra, of which 22,179 were born in Mumbai, the government informed the legislative Assembly on Friday in an answer to a starred question.
According to the World Health Organization, babies that weigh less than 2.5 kg at birth fall under the low birth weight category, which is one of the primary cause of infant deaths.
Quoting a report by Health Management Information System, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that as many as 2,11,772 babies weighing less than 2.5 kg were born in 2018-19, of which 22,179 were born in Mumbai.
As per the HMIS report, between April 1 and December 31 2019, 12,147 infant deaths were reported in the state, while 11,066 newborns died in the period, he informed.
Similarly, 1,070 cases of maternal mortality were reported in the state from April 1, 2019 to January 15. The reasons for maternal mortality are high blood pressure before delivery, infections post delivery or abortion and loss of blood, added Tope.
Tope also explained that early age pregnancy, early delivery, less gap between two deliveries, diabetes and mother's malnutrition results into low weight of the new born.
“Low birth weight is also one of the contributing factors. In order to curb the infant’s mortality, the state government is implementing various child welfare schemes, and also awareness is being created among the patients as well.”
Most of the doctors said one of the main contributing factors in behind an infant’s death is malnutrition. Even the Anganwadi workers should be adequately trained to take care of the malnourished children. Cleanliness and hygiene is also a major contributing factor.
