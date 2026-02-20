Maha Niryat Ignite Convention 2026 Concludes With Enthusiastic Response At Global Konkan Festival

The Maha Niryat Ignite Convention 2026, organized as part of the ongoing Global Konkan Festival 2026 at the scenic Shirgaon Beach along the Konkan coast. |

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Maha Niryat Ignite Convention 2026, organized as part of the ongoing Global Konkan Festival 2026 at the scenic Shirgaon Beach along the Konkan coast, concluded on a high note with enthusiastic participation from industry stakeholders, budding entrepreneurs, and government officials.

The workshop, aimed at strengthening Maharashtra’s industrial and export potential, witnessed coordinated efforts between the administration, industry representatives, and aspiring entrepreneurs.

The convention was organized under the leadership of Development Commissioner (Industries) Dipendra Singh Kushwaha and guided by District Collector Dr. Indu Rani Jakhar. Among those present were Additional District Collector Bhausaheb Phatangare, Dahanu Sub-Divisional Officer Vishal Khatri, and Joint Director (Industries), Konkan Division, Viju Sirsath.

“Be Job Creators, Not Job Seekers”

Addressing the gathering, Phatangare emphasized that Palghar district is poised for comprehensive growth due to upcoming infrastructure projects. He noted that industrial opportunities are set to expand across coastal, hilly, and urban areas. Urging youth to seize these opportunities, he appealed to them to become “job creators rather than job seekers.”

Khatri reiterated that the administration stands firmly behind entrepreneurs and encouraged direct communication with local authorities for guidance and support. He particularly called upon educated youth from tribal areas to actively participate in the industrial sector.

Palghar Exports Cross ₹30,138 Crore

In her introductory address, Sirsath highlighted that Palghar district achieved exports worth ₹30,138 crore in the previous year. Under the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative, chikoo and marine products are being promoted through various government schemes. She encouraged aspiring entrepreneurs to take advantage of schemes such as the Chief Minister Employment Generation Programme to start their own ventures.

Detailed Guidance on Export Procedures

Officials from key institutions provided comprehensive insights into export processes and financial support mechanisms.

Pramod Thaware, Foreign Trade Development Officer from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), Mumbai, explained the required licenses and export-related schemes. Rishu Verma, Senior Executive from the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), elaborated on the role of export promotion councils.

Anil Jadhav, Senior Business Manager at The New India Assurance Company, spoke about various insurance protection schemes available to exporters. Umesh Ranolia, Assistant Manager at IDBI Capital, shed light on financial assistance schemes for entrepreneurs belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories.

Skill Development and Ease of Doing Business

Afan Haider, Manager at Abhinav Institute, presented details of apprenticeship opportunities under the Skill India initiative. Vijay Shinde, Nodal Officer of MAITRI, explained the Maharashtra government’s ‘Ease of Doing Business’ reforms and provisions under the MAITRI Act. Architect Yogesh Mhatre guided participants regarding construction permissions required for tourism-related projects such as homestays, resorts, and hotels.

The workshop concluded with an interactive question-and-answer session addressing the concerns of entrepreneurs. District Industries Centre General Manager Upendra Sangale reviewed various central and state government industrial schemes. The programme was compered by MCED Project Officer Dhammapal Thorat, while Manager Uddhav Mane delivered the vote of thanks.

ODOP Stalls Draw Attention

The festival also featured special ODOP stalls showcasing chikoo-based products, along with exhibits from industries in the Tarapur industrial area. The initiative was successfully implemented through the joint efforts of the District Industries Centre, Rotary Club of Virar, MCED, and MITCON.

The convention not only highlighted Palghar’s growing export strength but also reinforced the district’s commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and industrial development in the Konkan region.

