Maha Mumbai Metro Records Highest-Ever Daily Ridership Of 3.58 Lakh Passenger Journeys

Maha Mumbai Metro recorded a historic 3.58 lakh passenger journeys in a single day as ridership continued to grow across its network | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 24: Maha Mumbai Metro Operations Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) has achieved its highest-ever single-day ridership, with 3,58,115 passenger journeys recorded on June 23, 2026, underscoring the growing reliance on the metro network as a key mode of public transport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The milestone comes as the network operated by MMMOCL continues to expand its footprint across the city's suburbs. Currently, MMMOCL operates Metro Lines 2A (Dahisar East–DN Nagar), 7 (Andheri East–Dahisar East), Metro Line 9, and the Phase-I stretch of Metro Line 2B between Diamond Garden and Mandale.

Record Ridership Milestone

In a statement, the corporation thanked commuters for contributing to the record-breaking ridership figure.

"Mumbai, thank you for giving us a new high. On June 23, 2026, a record 3,58,115 passenger journeys were made on the Maha Mumbai Metro, marking our highest-ever daily ridership. This milestone belongs to every commuter who chose to travel with us. Thank you for your trust and continued support. Together, we are building a faster, safer and more connected Mumbai," the operator said.

The achievement is particularly significant as it comes during the monsoon season, when commuters often face disruptions on roads and suburban rail services due to heavy rainfall and traffic congestion.

Metro services have increasingly emerged as a dependable transport alternative, offering faster and more predictable travel times across key east-west corridors in the city.

Metro Network Gains Popularity

The record ridership also reflects the growing acceptance of Mumbai's expanding metro network, especially after the opening of new stretches that have improved connectivity between residential neighbourhoods, commercial hubs and intermodal transport nodes.

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Transport planners view the rising passenger numbers as an indicator of shifting travel patterns in the metropolitan region, with more commuters opting for metro services to avoid road congestion and reduce travel time.

The addition of Metro Line 2B's first phase and the gradual expansion of the metro network are expected to further boost ridership in the coming months.

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