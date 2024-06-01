Maha Mumbai Metro Establishes Advanced Monsoon Control Room

Representational Image | Wikipedia

Maha Mumbai Metro (MMMOCL) has established an advanced Monsoon Control Room to ensure uninterrupted services and address Metro and Mono Rails passenger concerns during the upcoming monsoon season. The control room features state-of-the-art technology and a team of skilled professionals dedicated to maintaining the safety and convenience of passengers.

In collaboration with the MCGM disaster management department, MMMOCL has set up a hotline for seamless coordination during emergencies. To handle increased passenger traffic during floods, the frequency of Metro services can be increased.

Mumbai Metro rail and Monorail passengers can reach out for assistance via the dedicated helpline at 1800 889 0505 / 1800 889 0808. As well people can connect to the Mono rail control room with additional Emergency contact number i.e. 8452905434.

The control room is equipped with cutting-edge technology for real-time monitoring and risk mitigation. A key feature includes wind velocity anemometers installed at ten strategic metro stations along Lines 2A and 7, allowing precise monitoring of wind speeds to ensure the safe operation of metro services during adverse weather.

In addition to these technological advancements, passenger safety is further enhanced with the installation of a minimum of 64 CCTV cameras at each Metro station. These cameras cover vital areas such as platforms, road levels, and concourses, ensuring comprehensive surveillance accessible through the 24-hour Operation Control Centre and Security Control Room.

MMOCL has also completed all pre-monsoon maintenance activities, including the inspection of trains, rails, stations, platforms, signalling, electrical and telecommunication equipment, and the Charkop as well as Wadala depot. Necessary materials and equipment for both major and minor train overhauls of metro and mono rail are stocked. The thorough inspections of both ballasted and ballastless tracks of Metro lines and Charkop depot have been conducted to ensure optimal functionality.

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, said, "With meticulous pre-monsoon preparations now concluded, Mumbai Metro and Mono rail reaffirms its dedication to providing uninterrupted service, regardless of the weather. From major overhauls to meticulous track and system inspections, every detail has been attended to, ensuring ongoing reliability of service for commuters. Moving forward, these efforts will persist, guaranteeing a consistently smooth and safe journey for Mumbaikars. Additionally, we are prepared to run extra metro services in case of any emergency.”

MMMOCL Managing Director, Rubal Agarwal added, "MMMOCL prioritizes passenger safety, convenience, and satisfaction through cutting-edge infrastructure, rigorous monitoring, and proactive maintenance, ensuring seamless services even during challenging weather conditions. Maha Mumbai Metro is committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety, reliability, and passenger satisfaction throughout the monsoon season and beyond.”